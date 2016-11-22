Green-card errors rife, watchdog says

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sent green cards to thousands of people that contained incorrect information or were duplicates, or mailed them to the wrong addresses, according to a report released on Monday by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General.

The immigration agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, told auditors that it had received more than 200,000 reports of cards that were not being delivered to approved applicants.

The report also found that more than 2,400 immigrants who were approved for twoyear conditional resident status were instead given cards that were good for 10 years.

The report said the problem was far worse than originally believed.

In the last three years, it said, the immigration agency produced at least 19,000 cards that included incorrect information or were issued in duplicate.

Homeland Security auditors said the immigration agency had instituted several methods for addressing problems with erroneous or duplicate green cards.

The report comes after an inquiry in September that found the immigration agency had used incomplete fingerprint records to grant citizenship to hundreds of people who were to have been deported.

That inquiry, also from the Office of Inspector General, found that nearly 900 people were granted citizenship because neither Homeland Security nor FBI databases contained all of the fingerprint records of people who had previously been designated for deportation.

Nearly 150,000 older fingerprint records were not digitized or simply not included in Homeland Security’s databases when they were being developed, the report said.

