School bus crashes in Tennessee; 6 die

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Six people were killed Monday when a Chattanooga school bus with 35 children aboard crashed into a utility pole and turned on its side, according to the district attorney.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston told media outlets that five people died at the scene and one died at the hospital. Melydia Clewell, spokesman for the district attorney, confirmed the number.

Previously, Chattanooga Police Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold said officials would not identify the students who died, or their ages, until parents were notified. Twenty-three children were taken to hospitals, officials said.

The bus was carrying students from Woodmore Elementary ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Chattanooga Police Chief Fred Fletcher called it "every public safety professional's worst nightmare."

"Our hearts go out, as well as the hearts of all these people behind me, to the families, the neighborhood, the school, for all the people involved in this," Fletcher said. "We assure you we are doing everything we can."

Fletcher said at a news conference that the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

At the state Capitol in Nashville, Gov. Bill Haslam called the crash "a tragic event" and offered assistance.

"We're going to do everything we can to assist in any way," Haslam said. "It's a sad situation anytime there's a school bus with children involved, which there is in this case."

Fletcher said police were interviewing the bus driver to determine what happened.

The rescue effort continued until after dark. At the scene, two bloodied students were seen on stretchers in a front yard nearly an hour after the crash receiving attention from first responders.

Others who weren't rushed to the hospital walked away clutching their parents' hands, looking dazed with cuts on their faces.

T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital at Erlanger said is it treating patients and working with the families.

"We will provide more information as soon as it is available," according to a news release from the hospital.

A Section on 11/22/2016