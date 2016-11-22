Sheriff: Woman found in Arkansas lake slain

Officials in Pope County are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Lake Dardanelle and whose death has been ruled a homicide.

The unidentified woman, described as white and between 20 and 25 years old, was found about 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pope County sheriff's office. The body was found in Lake Dardanelle under the Interstate 40 bridge at mile marker 80 near Russellville.

An autopsy by the state Crime Laboratory determined the woman's death was a homicide, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday. The sheriff's office released no other details about the investigation.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones asked for the public's assistance in identifying the woman. The woman was described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 104 pounds with curly auburn hair.

The word "Angel" is tattooed on the right side of her neck, and an image of a scorpion is tattooed on her lower back. The phrase "Miracle Baby Ayden" is tattooed just above her left breast.

She also has a scar on her back that indicates some type of past spinal surgery.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call the sheriff's office at (479) 968-2558, the nonemergency dispatch at (479) 968-0911 or to leave an anonymous tip at (479) 968-6545.

