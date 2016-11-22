State police report death of teen passenger in months-ago crash

Arkansas State Police reported Monday night that a victim of a September crash in Fort Smith has died.

In an online crash report, state police said 19-year-old Yair Garza was “severely injured” on Sept. 3 at 12:21 a.m. when the 1994 Honda Accord he was a passenger in left the road at the corner of Wrising Avenue and North Albert Pike Avenue. The car hit a gas meter and several parked cars before driving through a corner of a house.

Garza was taken to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith and later to Peachtree Hospice, where he died from his injuries. The report didn’t disclose when Garza died.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said the crash occurred before a state trooper could initiate a traffic stop. The trooper had seen the Honda on a nearby road but lost it as he turned around to pursue, Sadler said.

When the trooper again located the car, it had already crashed.

The driver of the car was unhurt in the crash and wasn’t listed on the report. Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the crash occurred.