Trump's charity admits to violating IRS self-dealing ban
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump's charity has admitted that it violated IRS regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.
According to a 2015 tax return posted on the nonprofit monitoring website GuideStar, the Donald J. Trump Foundation acknowledged that it used money or assets in violation of the regulations not only during 2015 but in previous years.
The tax filing, first reported Tuesday by The Washington Post, doesn't provide details on the violations. The filing's release comes as the New York attorney general's office investigates whether Trump personally benefited from the foundation's spending, including several purchases detailed in reports by The Post.
Questions sent via email to Trump's transition team weren't immediately answered Tuesday.
The foundation's admission in the tax filing isn't the first time it has run afoul of laws and regulations governing charitable organizations.
In October, the office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, ordered the foundation to stop soliciting donations after it was discovered that the charity had been accepting outside contributions without the proper New York state registration.
The foundation also gave an improper $25,000 check to a political committee supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in 2013.
Charities are barred from engaging in political activities, and the president-elect's staff says the check he signed was mistakenly issued following a series of inexplicable clerical errors. Earlier this year, the Trump Foundation paid a $2,500 fine to the IRS over the check.
Trump had intended to use personal funds to support Bondi's re-election, his campaign said. At the time, Bondi's office was fielding media questions about whether she would follow the lead of Schneiderman, who had filed a lawsuit against Trump University and Trump Institute.
Scores of former students say they were scammed by Trump's namesake get-rich-quick seminars in real estate. Bondi, who the AP reported in June personally solicited the $25,000 check from Trump, took no action against Trump University.
Trump last week settled three lawsuits over Trump University days before the scheduled start of a fraud trial in California, agreeing to pay out $25 million with no admission of wrongdoing. Bondi, meanwhile, met with Trump in Manhattan last week and appears to be under consideration for an appointment in the Trump administration.
Boboben says... November 22, 2016 at 3:16 p.m.
Shocking.
GoBigRed says... November 22, 2016 at 3:24 p.m.
This can't be true. It's all a Left Wing Media Conspiracy. (Remember how they laughed when the Clintons claimed the Right Wing Media was to blame?) Trump is the Republican President. He couldn't have known what was going on in his charities or his businesses. This is just like Trump University. Nothing to see here, it was Hillary that was the crook. Just ask any Republican. Trump was completely clean. Just because he has paid more fines and admitted to more wrongdoing, he is still the President. (Even if a majority of the people didn't vote for him)
WhododueDiligence says... November 22, 2016 at 4:04 p.m.
Gomer Pyle was right.
*
Sir, prize ... Sir, prize ... Sir, prize.
BirdDogsRock says... November 22, 2016 at 4:06 p.m.
After all the aggressive accusations by Trump about Crooked Hillary, and about the Clinton Foundation being run improperly, Trump has known all along that his very own charity is crooked, and has even already admitted to it. As Bobo said: SHOCKING!!!! It was only Trump voters who didn't see (or wouldn't admit to seeing) this reality from a long time ago.... OR, maybe the USA is entering a new era in which honesty and legality no longer matter in our Presidents. Maybe the USA is entering a new era in which dishonesty, illegality, and fraudulent behavior are actually desired, as long as they boast about draining the swamp. It should be obvious by now that Trump IS part of the very swamp that he tricked so many into believing he would clean up.
