Victim dies weeks after Little Rock shooting
This article was published today at 8:54 a.m.
A 38-year-old Little Rock man died Sunday, more than two weeks after he and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock home.
The Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday that 38-year-old Fred Duhart died shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at UAMS Medical Center after being shot Nov. 2 at 2111 Bragg St.
Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the home in a residential area just west of Interstate 30 near downtown. Officers found three women and two men who had been shot. Duhart; Whitney Lewis, 29; Natasha Stewart, 34; and Shawn Adams, 47.
Each victim's injuries at that time were thought to be non-life threatening.
Vashon Dukes, 18, was reportedly grazed by a bullet on his left leg, and declined medical treatment.
No arrests have been made.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Scott Carroll contributed to this story.
