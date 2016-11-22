Victim dies weeks after Little Rock shooting

A 38-year-old Little Rock man died Sunday, more than two weeks after he and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a Little Rock home.

The Little Rock Police Department said Tuesday that 38-year-old Fred Duhart died shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at UAMS Medical Center after being shot Nov. 2 at 2111 Bragg St.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the home in a residential area just west of Interstate 30 near downtown. Officers found three women and two men who had been shot. Duhart; Whitney Lewis, 29; Natasha Stewart, 34; and Shawn Adams, 47.

Each victim's injuries at that time were thought to be non-life threatening.

Vashon Dukes, 18, was reportedly grazed by a bullet on his left leg, and declined medical treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Scott Carroll contributed to this story.