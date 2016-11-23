1 killed, 3 injured in fatal collision on U.S. highway in Arkansas

An Arkansas man was killed when his truck crossed into the opposite lane of a highway and struck another vehicle in Hempstead County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

John Pennington, 40, of Prescott was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 east on U.S. 371 around 3:50 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Ford crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2008 Toyota Highlander, the report said.

Pennington suffered fatal injuries.

The Highlander's driver, 29-year-old Karen Valente of Nashville, Tenn., and two minors in that vehicle were injured in the wreck. At least one of the injured was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, authorities said.

The report did not specify the precise location on U.S. 371 where the wreck occurred.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, state police said.

Pennington's death is the 491st on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.