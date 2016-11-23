Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 4:24 p.m.
Amazon removes negative reviews of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's memoir

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:43 p.m.

file-in-this-may-5-2016-file-photo-megyn-kelly-poses-for-a-portrait-in-new-york-supporters-of-president-elect-donald-trump-have-flooded-amazon-with-negative-reviews-of-fox-news-anchor-megyn-kellys-new-memoir-the-los-angeles-times-reports-over-100-negative-reviews-of-kellys-settle-for-more-appeared-on-the-online-retail-giants-site-within-hours-of-its-release-tuesday-nov-22-2016-the-newspaper-reports-many-of-the-negative-comments-came-from-a-link-from-a-pro-trump-reddit-forum-many-of-the-negative-reviews-disappeared-from-the-site-by-early-wednesday-photo-by-victoria-willinvisionap-file

SEATTLE — Amazon has suppressed a number of negative reviews of Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's new memoir.

The Los Angeles Times reports more than 100 negative reviews of Kelly's Settle For More appeared on the online retail giant's site within hours of its release Nov. 15. The newspaper reports many of the comments came from a link from a pro-Trump Reddit forum.

Seattle-based Amazon removed some reviews from users it couldn't verify had purchased the book.

Company spokeswoman Angie Newman says in a statement that "there are many other forums available across the internet to discuss topics of interest which are not product reviews."

Kelly and Republican President-elect Donald Trump had a contentious relationship during the campaign.

Publisher HarperCollins tells the Times it alerted Amazon to the reviews.

