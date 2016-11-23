Home /
AP high school football predictions: Defending 7A champ Fayetteville hosts Bentonville in semis
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Defending Class 7A state champion Fayetteville has been nearly perfect in its first season under coach Bill Blankenship, with its only loss coming to Bentonville.
The West rivals will meet again on Friday at Fayetteville, with the Bulldogs (10-1) hoping to make amends for their earlier loss this season — and return to Little Rock in search of their fifth state title since 2007.
The Tigers (10-2) shocked Fayetteville to open conference play on Sept. 23, downing the Bulldogs 24-21 at Harmon Field. Bentonville, in its first season following the opening of a second high school in the city, easily defeated Fort Smith Northside 31-10 last week.
Fayetteville, led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell, advanced to the semifinals with a 35-0 win over Conway.
Here are predictions for that game and the rest of Friday night's matchups from The Associated Press:
CLASS 7A
Fayetteville 27, Bentonville 21
North Little Rock 30, Bryant 23
CLASS 6A
Greenwood 35, Pine Bluff 31
Russellville 24, Benton 20
CLASS 5A
Pulaski Academy 34, Batesville 23
Wynne 30, Watson Chapel 21
CLASS 4A
Dardanelle 28, Shiloh Christian 27
Pea Ridge 31, Hamburg 28
Prairie Grove 28, Gosnell 20
Warren 27, Pulaski Robinson 24
CLASS 3A
Charleston 30, Centerpoint 20
Rivercrest 20, Glen Rose 17
Prescott 33, Fordyce 24
Newport 17, Atkins 14
CLASS 2A
Danville 24, Mount Ida 23
Camden Harmony Grove 27, Cross County 24
Hampton 23, Des Arc 20
England 30, Earle 21
LAST WEEK: 25-11 (69 percent)
SEASON: 304-58 (84 percent)
