AP high school football predictions: Defending 7A champ Fayetteville hosts Bentonville in semis

FAYETTEVILLE — Defending Class 7A state champion Fayetteville has been nearly perfect in its first season under coach Bill Blankenship, with its only loss coming to Bentonville.

The West rivals will meet again on Friday at Fayetteville, with the Bulldogs (10-1) hoping to make amends for their earlier loss this season — and return to Little Rock in search of their fifth state title since 2007.

The Tigers (10-2) shocked Fayetteville to open conference play on Sept. 23, downing the Bulldogs 24-21 at Harmon Field. Bentonville, in its first season following the opening of a second high school in the city, easily defeated Fort Smith Northside 31-10 last week.

Fayetteville, led by senior quarterback Taylor Powell, advanced to the semifinals with a 35-0 win over Conway.

Here are predictions for that game and the rest of Friday night's matchups from The Associated Press:

CLASS 7A

Fayetteville 27, Bentonville 21

North Little Rock 30, Bryant 23

CLASS 6A

Greenwood 35, Pine Bluff 31

Russellville 24, Benton 20

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy 34, Batesville 23

Wynne 30, Watson Chapel 21

CLASS 4A

Dardanelle 28, Shiloh Christian 27

Pea Ridge 31, Hamburg 28

Prairie Grove 28, Gosnell 20

Warren 27, Pulaski Robinson 24

CLASS 3A

Charleston 30, Centerpoint 20

Rivercrest 20, Glen Rose 17

Prescott 33, Fordyce 24

Newport 17, Atkins 14

CLASS 2A

Danville 24, Mount Ida 23

Camden Harmony Grove 27, Cross County 24

Hampton 23, Des Arc 20

England 30, Earle 21

LAST WEEK: 25-11 (69 percent)

SEASON: 304-58 (84 percent)