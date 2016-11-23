Forestry officials to reopen popular trail after Arkansas wildfire

PONCA — Forestry officials plan to reopen a popular hiking trail in the Arkansas Ozarks after a wildfire prompted its closure last week.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman C.J. Norvell says the Hawksbill Crag Trail is expected to reopen Thursday. The trail — which leads to a scenic overlook that's one of the most photographed in Arkansas —was shut down because of a wildfire that began Nov. 12 about 13 miles south of Ponca.

Forestry officials say they believe the blaze was started by an unattended campfire. Rain is falling in the area, which is helping in the firefighting effort. A burn ban remains in effect in the area.