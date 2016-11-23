Gunman sought after Little Rock man slain at apartment building

A 59-year-old man died Tuesday after he was shot multiple times at a Little Rock apartment building, police said.

Officers responded at 3:46 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 220 N. Taylor St., north of West Markham Street, according to a police report.

When police arrived, they found Jesus Pena of Little Rock with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Police believe the shooting occurred inside the apartment, said officer Richard Hilgeman, spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Pena was taken to CHI St. Vincent and was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m., an hour after police originally responded to the call, according to the report.

The shooter is believed to be a black man between the ages of 20 and 25, according to the report. Hilgeman said the shooter ran away, heading westbound.

Information on what led up to the shooting was not available Tuesday evening.

At the scene Tuesday, crime-scene tape surrounded the two-story apartment building. Members of the Little Rock crime-scene unit were inside a first-floor apartment processing the scene as police searched the ground outside with bright flashlights.

Pena was self-employed and owned J. Pena Home Services, according to a Facebook page. A white truck with the company's name and contact information was parked outside the apartment building Tuesday evening.

The slaying was Little Rock's 36th homicide of the year and the fifth homicide reported since Nov. 14.

