I-40 east of Little Rock slowed by wreck involving 2 trucks
This article was published today at 9:21 a.m.
Traffic on westbound Interstate 40 east of Little Rock was slowed Wednesday morning after a wreck involving two trucks, authorities said.
Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened about 8:20 a.m. near Kerr Road in Lonoke County. It reportedly involved two tractor-trailers and three cars.
Police say injuries were believed to be minor.
The left-hand lane was open shortly after 9 a.m., though the Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup from the wreck scene.
Officials said wreckers were on the way to clear the scene.
