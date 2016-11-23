I-40 east of Little Rock slowed by wreck involving 2 trucks

Traffic on westbound Interstate 40 east of Little Rock was slowed Wednesday morning after a wreck involving two trucks, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened about 8:20 a.m. near Kerr Road in Lonoke County. It reportedly involved two tractor-trailers and three cars.

Police say injuries were believed to be minor.

The left-hand lane was open shortly after 9 a.m., though the Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup from the wreck scene.

Officials said wreckers were on the way to clear the scene.