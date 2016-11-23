In '15 IRS form, Trump charity checked yes on 'self-dealing'

President-elect Donald Trump's charitable foundation has admitted to the IRS that it violated a legal prohibition against "self-dealing," which bars nonprofit leaders from using their charity's money to help themselves, their businesses or their families.

The admission was contained in the Donald J. Trump Foundation's IRS tax filings for 2015, which were recently posted online at the nonprofit-tracking site GuideStar. A GuideStar spokesman said the forms were uploaded by the Trump Foundation's law firm, Morgan, Lewis and Bockius.

It could not immediately be confirmed whether the same forms actually had been sent to the IRS.

In one section of the form, the IRS asked if the Trump Foundation had transferred "income or assets to a disqualified person." A disqualified person, in this context, might be Trump -- the foundation's president -- or a member of his family or a Trump-owned business.

The foundation checked "yes."

Another line on the form asked whether the Trump Foundation had engaged in any acts of self-dealing in previous years. The Trump Foundation checked "yes" again.

Such violations can carry penalties including excise taxes, and the charity leaders can be required to repay money that the charity spent on their behalf.

The Trump Foundation tax forms did not describe any specific acts of self-dealing. They also did not say whether Trump had paid any penalties already. That kind of detail would be submitted on a separate IRS form, which was not included in the information posted online by GuideStar.

Trump's team did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The New York attorney general's office is investigating Trump's charity, following up on reports that described apparent instances of self-dealing going back to 2007. A spokesman for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman declined to comment, other than to say "our investigation is ongoing."

The IRS also did not immediately respond. That agency has not said whether it is investigating the president-elect's charity.

So far, Trump has said nothing about how he will run his foundation when he takes office -- or what he will do to avoid potential conflicts of interest involving Trump Foundation donors.

In contrast, when she was preparing to take office as secretary of state in 2009, Clinton was closely questioned about the operations of the global charity founded by her husband. As a result, the president of the Clinton Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with President Barack Obama's administration that placed certain restrictions on its activities, notably limiting some donations from foreign governments.

The Washington Post was first alerted to the 2015 tax filing by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a liberal watchdog group. In a written statement, organization spokesman Jordan Libowitz said many questions remained to be answered.

"Why were the Trumps unable to provide locations of the Foundation's assets like paintings and football helmets ... when they clearly remain in the possession of the Foundation? What assets do [they] admit to transferring to a 'disqualified person?'" Libowitz wrote. "It's pretty clear at this point that the IRS needs to investigate."

In all, the 2015 tax filing shows that the Trump Foundation took in $781,000 and gave away $896,000 in grants during 2015. That left it with $1.1 million at year's end, slightly down from the year before.

