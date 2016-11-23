In Michigan, ex-aides settle House lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan House of Representatives will pay $515,000 in a settlement with two former legislative aides who alleged they were wrongfully fired and publicly humiliated after reporting two lawmakers' extramarital affair and misconduct.

An agreement released Tuesday says Keith Allard and Benjamin Graham will be paid about $170,000 each. Their lawyer's firm will receive $175,000.

The men filed a federal lawsuit nearly a year ago, saying they alerted Republican House Speaker Kevin Cotter's aides to "matters of public concern" including their married bosses' affair, absence at work during business hours and demands that staff members send political emails during hours of state employment.

They alleged that Cotter's office covered it up and let them be dismissed in July 2015 at the behest of ex-Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat in violation of their whistleblower and free-speech rights.

Gamrat, of Plainwell, later was expelled from office while Courser, of Lapeer, resigned rather than be kicked out.

Under the settlement, the current claims were dismissed, and the plaintiffs cannot file future suits against the House or its current and past members in their official capacity. The parties agreed that the settlement should not be construed as an admission of liability. The House will cover the ex-aides' legal defense in a lawsuit that Courser and Gamrat brought against the House and others.

In a joint statement, Cotter, Allard and Graham said the settlement "avoids further expensive litigation and is in the best interest of everyone, including the House as an institution and the Michigan taxpayers."

