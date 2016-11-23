• Orlando Garcia, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, said Magistrate Judge John Primomo is being barred from swearing in new citizens after he said they "need to go to another country" if they object to Donald Trump's presidency.

• Bennie Hart, an atheist who moved from Ohio to Kentucky, sued Kentucky Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas on free-speech grounds because the state denied his request for a personalized license plate reading "IM GOD," ruling it was in bad taste and a potential distraction to other drivers.

• Ed Moseley, 86, a retired engineer who learned to knit over the summer, made 55 of the more than 350 caps donated to Northside Hospital in Atlanta to warm the heads of premature babies.

• Jerry Czech, a Pennsylvania wildlife officer, dispatched a 2,000-pound bull with three rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun after the bull escaped as it was being unloaded at a Philadelphia slaughterhouse and then wandered across two highways and through several neighborhoods.

• Shane Kimbrough, commander of the International Space Station, will serve as Thanksgiving chef for the station's other five occupants, warming pouches of sliced smoked turkey and fruit cobbler, as well as adding water to freeze-dried cornbread dressing, green beans and mushrooms, and mashed potatoes.

• Stuart Dunnings III, 64, the former prosecutor for Ingham County, Mich., was sentenced to a year in jail for misconduct in office and soliciting a prostitute after prosecutors said he hired prostitutes hundreds of times during his 20-year career.

• Patrick Maierhofer, a spokesman for police in Vienna, said a hooded man carrying a gas-powered pellet gun hidden by a newspaper was arrested for trying to rob a bank after passers-by reported seeing him nervously pacing in the foyer 15 minutes before the bank opened.

• Dorion Young, 45, a Philadelphia police officer, was charged with attempted murder and other counts on accusations that he shot his 19-year-old son in the back during a dispute over the use of the family car.

• Howard Brookins Jr., a Chicago alderman who frequently complains about "aggressive" urban squirrels, was hospitalized with a skull fracture after a squirrel darted into his path while he was on a bike ride, causing him to flip over the handlebars and crash.

