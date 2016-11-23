Little Rock woman who police say shot friend after argument pleads innocent

A Little Rock woman plead innocent in district court after police say she followed her friend in her car and shot him early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to Baptist Health Medical Center around 1 a.m. and found 27-year-old Mario Burnett of Bryant suffering from two gunshot wounds, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Burnett told officers he got into an argument with his friend, 27-year-old Kirkteashe Jordan of Little Rock, in her residence on Bay Street.

Burnett said he left the house, got into his car and started driving, and Jordan followed him in her vehicle, according to a police report. Jordan then pulled out a handgun, shot through the glass of the back window of his car and struck him twice, the report said.

Burnett had a gunshot wound on his right shoulder blade and on the side of his head, and there was a bullet hole in his vehicle's rear window, police noted.

Officers took Jordan into custody for further questioning and later arrested her on a charge of first-degree battery, the report said.

Jordan appeared in Little Rock District Court Wednesday and entered an innocent plea before her bail was set at $30,000, a clerk said. She was released from the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning, records show.