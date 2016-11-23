Missouri fires defensive line coach ahead of Arkansas game

— Missouri fired its defensive line coach Wednesday, two days before its regular season finale against Arkansas.

Tigers coach Barry Odom fired assistant coach Jackie Shipp because "of an internal matter where his conduct didn't meet our expectations for coaches," he said in a statement. "We have a very high level of expectations for our student-athletes, and for our staff that applies to an even higher level."

Odom didn't give a specific reason for the firing, but citing sources, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Shipp's termination was related to an argument he had with a player prior to last Saturday's game against Tennessee. Shipp did not coach in that game and did not travel back to Missouri with the team, according to the Post-Dispatch.

Shipp was hired at Missouri in February. He previously spent three seasons at Arizona State and was on Bob Stoops' staff at Oklahoma from 1999-2012.