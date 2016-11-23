RAZORBACKS REPORT: Missouri LB mocks Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Missouri linebacker Eric Beisel, injected a new angle into the Arkansas-Missouri game late Monday by challenging the Razorbacks and mispronouncing the name of the Tigers' border rival by saying "Ar-Kansas" like LSU Coach Les Miles did in 2007.

Beisel, a junior from Fenton, Mo., who was recruited by the Razorbacks, pronounced Arkansas correctly one time out of four references, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune. The other times he called the state Ar-Kansas.

"Whether they decide to get on a plane and show up at our stadium on Friday, that's their call," Beisel told reporters. "I'll tell you what, if they do decide to come, it's going to be hectic. Our fans are going to bring it, and we're going to bring it. It'd be a mistake, showing up in Columbia, Missouri."

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said the Razorbacks plan to show up.

"He's got his opinions and we'll be ready to go on Friday," Allen said.

"It gets you a little motivated," Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim said. "It's just fuel to the fire. We're going to say less and just handle business."

Asked what he thought of Beisel's mispronunciation, Allen said, "Yeah, I didn't like that too much. A lot of guys, they heard it, and it'll be a good time on Friday for them."

Beisel, a four-game starter at middle linebacker since a knee injury sidelined veteran Michael Scherer, had lots to say.

"We're going to take some aggression out on Ar-Kansas this Friday, this Black Friday," he said. "It's going to be a black-out game. They're not going to see what's coming. If they do decide to show up, like I said, it'll be a huge mistake."

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said he discussed the remarks with his group.

"What I told my guys is that it's a rivalry game and things are going to get said," he said. "We're beyond that. It's irrelevant what he said because at the end of the day, what we need to do is take care of our business."

Beisel did throw respect toward the Razorbacks, particularly to backs Rawleigh Williams, Devwah Whaley and Kendrick Jackson.

"You've got two really good running backs, a really good fullback, huge O-line," he told reporters. "We look forward to playing Ar-Kansas, and we look forward to winning."

Whaley said Coach Bret Bielema spoke briefly about Beisel's remarks on Tuesday.

"Like Coach B said, all we can do is show up Friday and play Arkansas football," Whaley said.

Beisel recognized the Tigers have work to do on defense after allowing 609 yards in a 63-37 loss at Tennessee last week.

"Obviously we're going to make some changes and progress, and when we step out there against Ar-Kansas, we're going to dominate."

Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads chuckled over the hoopla.

"I think whether it's Ankeny and Urbandale High Schools or it's Arkansas and Missouri or any other rivalry you want to name, that's all part of it," he said. "I think having that competitive nature within you is what you want when you go play a game like this."

Trophy game

Arkansas' Battle Line rivalry with Missouri, now in its third season, has a long way to go to be considered a showcase rivalry game. But the nascent series does have a big trophy associated with it, the Battle Line Trophy in the outline of the two states.

"I always tell our players there's two types of people: People that read about history and people who create their own history," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said. "And this is our chance to kind of create something."

Best yet

Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said the Razorbacks' offensive line played its best game last week in the 58-42 victory at Mississippi State.

"I felt really comfortable out there, and there were huge lanes for the running backs to run through," Allen said. "I mean they really played their tail off on Saturday."

Charles' charge

Missouri has offered junior defensive end Charles Harris, who has 18 career sacks, a chance to participate in senior day activities because he's pondering early entry into the NFL Draft.

The Arkansas coaching staff is very aware of Harris' prowess.

"He's right up there in my opinion with the guys from LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Alabama," Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "Missouri's had a good string of defensive linemen here for the last decade. He does not fall short in any of the categories when you compare him to them.

"He's got an unbelievable get-off. He's got lots of moves. He's got a spin move, he's got a stove-pipe post arm. He's got a speed rush. He can bull ya. There's times I've seen him take the tackles and put them beyond the quarterback."

