• Saying they had affected him in a powerful and personal way, President Barack Obama awarded the nation's highest civilian honor to 21 actors, musicians, athletes and others during a White House ceremony Tuesday. "These are folks who have helped make me who I am," Obama said as the celebration concluded in the East Room. Among those getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom were comedian Ellen DeGeneres, philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates and broadcaster Vin Scully as well as actors Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford and Cicely Tyson. Former basketball stars Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were among the honorees. Bruce Springsteen and Diana Ross were recognized for their music. Obama said the people receiving the medal helped push America forward and inspired millions around the world. The award recognizes especially meritorious contributions to the national interests of the United States, to its culture, or to other significant endeavors. Posthumous honors went to American Indian advocate Elouise Cobell and Rear Adm. Grace Hopper. Others receiving the award were inventor and polymath physicist Richard Garwin; architect Frank Gehry; mathematician and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton; Vietnam Veterans Memorial designer Maya Lin; Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels; former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Newton Minow; and Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padron.

• Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his national tour. A spokesman for the E! channel, which airs the Kardashian family's reality show and its spinoffs, confirmed an E! News report that West was hospitalized Monday afternoon after his doctor called 911. Christel Wheeler said Tuesday that E! cameras were not filming when the 911 call was made and that they are not filming at UCLA Medical Center, where West is being treated. Wheeler said West was at the home of his personal trainer when the emergency call was made. West had just pulled the plug on his Saint Pablo Tour after several days of erratic behavior, including flooding his Instagram account with dozens of out-of-focus photos and commencing a tirade about Beyonce, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, Mark Zuckerberg, the radio and MTV.

A Section on 11/23/2016