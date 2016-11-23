Japan coastal calm returns after quake

TOKYO -- Coastal residents returned home from higher ground, and fishing boats returned to port, after tsunami warnings were lifted along Japan's northeastern Pacific coast after Tuesday's magnitude-7.4 earthquake.

The earthquake gave Tokyo -- 150 miles away -- a good shake, but was much less powerful than the magnitude-9.0 quake in 2011, and only moderate tsunami waves reached shore.

The Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, which leaked radiation for miles after the 2011 tsunami, reported no abnormalities. Decommissioning work on the destroyed reactors was suspended and the site was inspected.

At least 14 people were reported injured, three with broken bones, and Japanese TV showed items scattered on the floor in a store and books fallen from shelves in a library.

On the coast, lines of cars snaked away in the pre-dawn darkness after authorities urged residents to seek higher ground immediately.

The first tsunami waves hit about an hour later. The highest one, at 4.6 feet, reached Sendai Bay about two hours after the quake. By comparison, the waves in 2011 were 30 to 60 feet high.

It was the largest earthquake in northeastern Japan since the one in 2011 and some aftershocks the same day. The U.S. Geological Survey measured Tuesday's quake at 6.9.

Sisters lose millions in highway heist

PARIS -- Three masked thieves stopped a Bentley carrying two Qatari sisters on a highway north of Paris, sprayed their driver with tear gas and stole belongings worth as much as $5.3 million, French officials said Tuesday.

An official familiar with the investigation said the sisters, aged 60 and 61, were targeted on the A1 highway en route to Paris' high-end 16th administrative district after arriving in a private jet Monday night at the Le Bourget Airport.

Two officials said the women told police the robbers fled with goods including jewelry, luxury fashions, leather goods and luggage.

The two officials were not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing investigations.

The French driver, who works for the women on a regular basis, reported the robbery to police.

The first official said the three robbers were in a car that forced the Bentley off the highway and then to stop in an emergency zone.

Brits' health-setup deficit called chronic

LONDON -- Britain's National Health Service is facing "endemic" problems that threaten to cripple the institution after it posted its largest-ever deficit, according to the government's auditors.

The service's shortfall more than tripled to $2.3 billion in the financial year through March from $712.9 million a year earlier, the National Audit Office said in a report published Tuesday. Two-thirds of hospital trusts reported budgets in the red, up from around half previously.

The bigger-than-forecast hole means that funds intended for improving buildings and updating information-technology software will have to be reallocated, with potential repercussions on the quality of care, the auditors said.

Prime Minister Theresa May told the head of the health service last month that it should focus on greater efficiency instead of asking for more money to meet the shortfall. The National Audit Office said that would only boost the proportion of trusts posting deficits.

Hurricane Otto lashes Panama; 3 dead

PANAMA CITY -- Late-season storm Otto strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday as civil-defense officials reported three deaths in Panama amid heavy rain and Costa Rica ordered the evacuation of 4,000 people from its Caribbean coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Otto was moving to the west and expected to make landfall near the Nicaragua-Costa Rica border Thursday. It could become the first hurricane to come ashore in Costa Rica since reliable record keeping began in 1851.

The storm caused heavy rains in Panama as it moved off that nation's northern coast, and officials blamed Otto for three deaths.

Jose Donderis, Panama's civil-defense director, said a landslide just west of Panama City early Tuesday trapped nine people. Seven were rescued, but two were pulled from the mud dead. In the capital, a child was killed when a tree fell on a car outside a school.

