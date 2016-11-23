Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 4:25 p.m.
PHOTO: Hunter kills trophy eight-point ... doe?

This article was published today at 2:38 p.m.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo, provided by Mel Buckmaster, Wayne Douville poses with an eight-point doe he shot in Abrams in northeastern Wisconsin. Jeff Pritzl, district wildlife supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources, says the doe likely had a higher testosterone level, something that might occur in one of 100,000 deer. He says the deer, which had female genitalia, was tagged a buck because the antlers were at least three inches long. (Mel Buckmaster via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Wisconsin hunter has killed an eight-point ... doe?

WLUK-TV reports that Wayne Douville was hunting near Abrams in northeastern Wisconsin on Monday when he shot and killed a 180-pound deer that had eight points on its antlers.

Upon closer inspection, the 68-year-old Douville and his aptly-named friend, Mel Buckmaster, discovered the deer had female genitalia.

Jeff Pritzl, district wildlife supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources, says the doe likely had a higher testosterone level, which might occur in one in 100,000 deer. He says the deer was tagged a buck because the antlers were at least three inches long.

Douville says he plans to have the entire deer mounted, though he doubts his wife will let him put it up on the living room wall.

