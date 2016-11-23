Police: Woman shot, hurt in drive-by shooting on I-630 in Little Rock

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night while traveling in a car on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, police said.

Jessie Williams, 68, of Little Rock, told authorities that a dark black or blue vehicle pulled up next to his black 2014 Nissan Altima around 9:38 p.m. as he drove west on the interstate in its lefthand lane underneath overpasses near Pine and Cedar streets.

The driver of the other vehicle then began shooting out of a window on the passenger's side and struck 52-year-old Antoinette Lee of Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Williams told police that he then stopped in the middle of traffic, pulled over to the shoulder and drove the car to the Fair Park Boulevard exit.

Williams took Lee to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for gunshot wounds to her right forearm and upper chest, the report noted. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

A physical description of the shooter, as well as additional information regarding the suspect vehicle, was not immediately available.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.