Police: Woman shot, hurt in drive-by shooting on I-630 in Little Rock
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night while traveling in a car on Interstate 630 in Little Rock, police said.
Jessie Williams, 68, of Little Rock, told authorities that a dark black or blue vehicle pulled up next to his black 2014 Nissan Altima around 9:38 p.m. as he drove west on the interstate in its lefthand lane underneath overpasses near Pine and Cedar streets.
The driver of the other vehicle then began shooting out of a window on the passenger's side and struck 52-year-old Antoinette Lee of Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Williams told police that he then stopped in the middle of traffic, pulled over to the shoulder and drove the car to the Fair Park Boulevard exit.
Williams took Lee to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for gunshot wounds to her right forearm and upper chest, the report noted. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.
A physical description of the shooter, as well as additional information regarding the suspect vehicle, was not immediately available.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Pearl1975 says... November 23, 2016 at 12:18 p.m.
Gosh, when does this madness stop? Little Rock Police Department - please get a comprehensive plan to get these crimes under control!!
aquinn says... November 23, 2016 at 12:35 p.m.
The shootings occur with more frequency as time passes it seems in 2016. Do our law enforcement executives have a plan or in the process of coming up with something to address this? Just doing nothing has emboldened the thugs to pack and use their weapons. We need some action or we need some new executives in the law enforcement positions around here.
MM03 says... November 23, 2016 at 12:52 p.m.
Sounds odd. Here is a quote from the article:
"The driver of the other vehicle then began shooting out of a window on the passenger's side..."
Not written well. Does this mean passenger's side of the victim's car? if so, well duh since it says the victim was driving in left hand lane. But the way it reads, it says the shooter shot through the passenger side of his car which would mean he was shooting to his right, toward righthand lane, not toward the lefthand lane.
And why would anyone, unless he knew the man or woman in the car, pull up along a random car with a 68 yr old driver, and shoot at them at 9:30 at night. Something more to this for sure.
HM2 says... November 23, 2016 at 1:09 p.m.
MMO3 Nobody said Mr. Riddle was the sharpest knife in the drawer.
