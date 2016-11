Potential playoff coaches highlight list of Broyles nominees

LITTLE ROCK — Coaches from Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State are among the 40 nominees for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant.

The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation said Wednesday the nominees include Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and Ohio State special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs.

The four have helped lead their teams to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Michigan and Alabama lead the country in scoring defense, while Ohio State and Clemson are near the top in total defense.

The nominees also include Arkansas State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Joe Cauthen.

Broyles is a former Arkansas coach who saw many assistants build successful careers at the professional and college level.

Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma won last year. This year's winner will be announced Dec. 6.

The full list of nominees appears below:

Alabama – Jeremy Pruitt, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Arkansas State – Joe Cauthen, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Army West Point – Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

Boise State – Scott Huff, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive

Washington State – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

Brigham Young – Ed Lamb, Special Team Coordinator/Safeties

Clemson – Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Colorado – Jim Leavitt, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Colorado State – Will Friend, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Georgia Southern – Chad Lunsford, Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends

Houston – Todd Orlando – Defensive Coordinator

Indiana – Tom Allen, Defensive Coordinator

Iowa State – Tom Manning, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Louisiana Tech – Todd Fitch, Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

LSU – Dave Aranda, Defensive Coordinator

Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Michigan – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Missouri – Glen Elarbee, Offensive Line

Navy – Ivin Jasper, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Nebraska – Trent Bray, Linebackers

North Carolina – Larry Porter, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs

North Carolina State – Ryan Nielsen, Defensive Line

Oklahoma State – Mike Yurcich, Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Old Dominion – Brian Scott, Offensive Coordinator

Ole Miss – Matt Luke, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Ohio State – Kerry Coombs, Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Penn State – Joe Moorhead, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Pittsburgh – Matt Canada, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

South Carolina – Travaris Robinson, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Stanford – Mike Bloomgren, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line

Temple – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Troy – Matt Moore, Co-Offensive Coordinator

UCF – Erik Chinander, Defensive Coordinator

USC – Clancy Pendergast, Defensive Coordinator

Wake Forest – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Western Kentucky – Tony Levine, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator

Western Michigan – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

West Virginia – Tony Gibson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Wisconsin – Justin Wilcox, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers