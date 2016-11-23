Obama commutations so far top 1,000

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama surpassed the 1,000 mark for commutations granted during his presidency on Tuesday after shortening sentences for 79 people.

Obama has been granting commutations at rapid-fire pace in his final months in office. All told, he's commuted more sentences than the past 11 presidents combined, the White House said.

Most of those who have received clemency are nonviolent drug offenders, though many also were convicted of firearms violations related to drug crimes. A significant portion had been serving life sentences.

"It makes no sense for a nonviolent drug offender to be serving decades, or sometimes life, in prison," Obama wrote in a Facebook post. "That's not serving taxpayers, and it's not serving the public safety."

Not all of those receiving commutations will be set free right away. Some will see their sentences end in 2017 or 2018 -- after Obama leaves office -- and in some cases on the condition they participate in drug-treatment programs.

N.C. pairs appeal in nuptial-recusal suit

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Three couples have asked a federal appeals court to revive their challenge to a North Carolina law allowing magistrates with religious objections to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

The appeal filed Monday with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., says a federal district court erred by dismissing their challenge in September. The lower court ruled at the time that the two gay couples and an interracial couple lacked standing to sue over the law that took effect in 2015.

The couples argue that they have standing as taxpayers to challenge a law that requires spending of public money to accommodate magistrates' religious views. They say the law authorizes a magistrate to travel between jurisdictions to perform marriages -- at taxpayer expense -- if counterparts in another area all recuse themselves.

Two of the plaintiffs are from McDowell County, where all magistrates recused themselves from performing marriages after the law was enacted.

Statewide, only a fraction of North Carolina's magistrates have filed recusal notices.

Accounts conflict on serious N.D. injury

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A New York woman seriously hurt protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline faces multiple surgeries and could lose an arm, her father said Tuesday, and protesters and law enforcement officials gave conflicting accounts about what might have caused the explosion that injured her.

Sophia Wilansky, 21, was listed in serious condition and underwent surgery at a Minneapolis hospital.

Wilansky's father, Wayne Wilansky, said his daughter was hurt when law enforcement officials threw a grenade. The Morton County sheriff's office maintains authorities did not use concussion grenades or any devices that produce a flash or bang during a clash late Sunday and early Monday near the camp along the pipeline route in southern North Dakota.

The sheriff's office suggested in a statement Monday that an explosion heard during the skirmish might have been caused by small propane tanks that authorities said protesters had rigged to explode.

Bomb in envelope wounds Philadelphian

PHILADELPHIA -- A bomb stuffed inside a padded envelope exploded in a downtown apartment early Tuesday when a man opened the package, apparently thinking it contained medicine, police said. The man was hospitalized with hand and chest injuries.

Federal agents and the city's bomb squad were investigating the pre-dawn blast, which injured a man in his 60s. Authorities said the man, whose name wasn't released, had arrived home around 4 a.m. after being out of town and was opening his mail.

Chief Inspector Joe Sullivan said the envelope contained shrapnel and caused "substantial damage" to appliances in the kitchen. The man's most serious injuries involved his left hand. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition after surgery.

The package was "target specific," police Commissioner Richard Ross said. Authorities don't believe that the envelope was sent in the mail because it had an old bar code on it, he said.

