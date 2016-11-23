Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Senior highlights: Razorback RB commit Chase Hayden
This article was published November 23, 2016 at 10:44 p.m.
Arkansas running back commitment Chase Hayden finished his senior season with more than 1,900 rushing yards.
Hayden, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School rushed 27 times for 304 yards, 3 touchdowns along with a reception for 4 yards in his final game in high school. He had 7 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
He recorded 160 carries for 1,917 yards, 27 touchdowns, 12 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. He also had 49 tackles and 9 pass breakups.
Hayden chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Louisville and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Senior highlights: Razorback RB commit Chase Hayden
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.