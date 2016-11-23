Senior highlights: Razorback RB commit Chase Hayden

Arkansas running back commitment Chase Hayden finished his senior season with more than 1,900 rushing yards.

Hayden, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School rushed 27 times for 304 yards, 3 touchdowns along with a reception for 4 yards in his final game in high school. He had 7 tackles and a pass breakup on defense.

He recorded 160 carries for 1,917 yards, 27 touchdowns, 12 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. He also had 49 tackles and 9 pass breakups.

Hayden chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Louisville and others.