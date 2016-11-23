Home /
Style: Ten Tenors bring cheer to renovated Robinson
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
It’s summer in Australia, from whence The Ten Tenors hail, but they’re kicking off a 24-city U.S. winter tour with a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at Little Rock’s newly rebuilt Robinson Center Performance Hall, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday's Style section.
The “Home for the Holidays” tour, which supports their just-released album, Our Christmas Wish will reflect the album content, including traditional and contemporary seasonal tunes — “Joy to the World,” “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “Amazing Grace,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad,” among others.
