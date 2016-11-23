Trump backs off vow to prosecute Clinton

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump, after a campaign marked by a vow to put Democrat Hillary Clinton "in jail," declared Tuesday that "I don't want to hurt the Clintons," and a top adviser said he had no interest in pursuing further investigations of Clinton.

Trump also said he saw no potential conflicts of interest between his new job and his worldwide businesses, and he disavowed praise and support from extremist "alt-right" groups.

The president-elect's remarks in an interview with The New York Times were tweeted out by Times reporters.

Trump reversed his campaign trail vow to seek a special prosecutor for Clinton, saying he wanted to move on to his agenda of creating jobs, repealing President Barack Obama's health-care law and cracking down on people entering the country illegally. His comments were a firm suggestion to Republicans who control both houses of Congress to do the same and abandon years of probes into the former secretary of state.

"I want to move forward," he said. "I don't want to move back. I don't want to hurt the Clintons. I really don't."

He continued, "She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many ways."

The president-elect made clear that he would not seek to pursue an investigation himself nor make it a priority when he assumes office.

"It's not something that I feel very strongly about," Trump said, unlike health care or immigration. "This has been a very painful period of time."

He predicted that his supporters would not be disappointed because the Trump administration would "save our country" in other ways.

But there was some criticism in conservative circles.

If Trump's appointees do not follow through on his pledge to investigate Clinton for what he claimed were criminal violations, "it would be a betrayal of his promise to the American people to 'drain the swamp' of out-of-control corruption in Washington," said the group Judicial Watch.

Sees no conflict of interest

In his wide-ranging, hourlong interview with reporters and editors at the Times, Trump was unapologetic about repeatedly flouting the traditional ethical and political conventions that have shaped the American presidency. The interview had been scheduled, canceled and then reinstated after a dispute over the ground rules.

Trump said he had no obligation to establish boundaries between his business empire and his White House, saying the Trump brand "is certainly a hotter brand than it was before."

On another topic, Trump saw no problems in working out any potential conflicts of interest between his companies and his White House post.

"In theory I could run my business perfectly and then run the country perfectly. There's never been a case like this," he said. But he also said he was "phasing that out now" and passing business operations on to his grown children.

He said it would be extremely difficult to sell off his businesses because they are real estate holdings. He said he would "like to do something" to address ethics concerns.

But he said he could still have business partners into the White House for grip-and-grin photographs. He said critics were pressuring him to go beyond what he was willing to do, including distancing himself from his children while they run his businesses.

"If it were up to some people," he said, "I would never, ever see my daughter Ivanka again."

Trump rejected the idea that he was bound by federal anti-nepotism laws against installing his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a White House job. But he said he would want to avoid the appearance of a conflict and might instead seek to make him a special envoy in charge of brokering peace in the Middle East.

"The president of the United States is allowed to have whatever conflicts he or she wants, but I don't want to do that," Trump said. But he said Kushner, who is an observant Jew, "could be very helpful" in reconciling the long-standing dispute between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

"I would love to be able to be the one that made peace with Israel and the Palestinians," Trump said, adding that Kushner "would be very good at it" and that "he knows the region."

"A lot of people tell me, really great people tell me that it's impossible -- you can't do it," Trump said. "I disagree; I think you can make peace."

"I have reason to believe I can do it," he added.

Trump also defended Stephen Bannon, his chief strategist, against charges of racial bias, calling him a "decent guy." And he savaged Republicans who had failed to support him in his unorthodox White House bid.

Trump held out assurances that he did not intend to embrace extremist positions in some areas. He vigorously denounced a white nationalist conference in Washington over the weekend where attendees gave the Bellamy salute, the gesture notably used by the Nazis, criticized Jewish people and spoke some words in German.

He also said he thinks there's "some connectivity" between humans and climate change, a reversal from his campaign trail declaration that man-made climate change is a hoax.

He did not repeat his promise to abandon the international climate accord reached last year in Paris, saying that, "I'm looking at it very closely." But he said, "I have an open mind to it" and that clean air and "crystal clear water" were vitally important.

Job, campaign separate

The Trump interview came after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested that what he said on the campaign trail may well depart from what he does as president. Trump, she told MSNBC's Morning Joe, is "thinking of many different things as he prepares to become the president of the United States, and things that sound like the campaign aren't among them."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Conway was referring only to congressional investigations, or additionally to the Justice Department. FBI Director James Comey has declared on two occasions that there is no evidence warranting charges over Clinton's use of a private email account. Justice Department investigations are historically conducted without the influence or input of the White House.

He was leaving late Tuesday for Florida for the Thanksgiving weekend.

On the policy front, Trump released a video late Monday in which he said his transition to power, which has at times been chaotic, "is working very smoothly, efficiently and effectively."

He outlined a series of executive actions in the video that he said he intends to take on his first day in office: issuing notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement; canceling restrictions on energy production; putting in place a rule that two regulations must be eliminated for every new one enacted; ordering a plan to protect U.S. infrastructure from cyberattacks and other forms of attack; directing the Labor Department to investigate "abuses of visa programs that undercut the American worker"; and imposing a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists.

Absent from the list were plans such as building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and undoing the nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump's reversal on further investigations of the Clintons raised questions about the gulf between his campaign promises and what he intends to do as the nation's 45th president.

Trump fueled chants of "Lock Her Up!" at campaign rallies across the country throughout his campaign. He vowed, in particular, to use his presidential power to appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute Clinton for her reliance on a private email server while she was secretary of state and what he called pay-for-play schemes involving the Clinton Foundation.

Conway suggested that Trump's new posture is aimed at Republicans in Congress who have relentlessly investigated the former secretary of state, including whether classified information passed through her private email server and how she acted in connection with the raid on the U.S. compound in Benghazi that killed four Americans.

Others considered

Trump has been promising to unite the country around his presidency, saying repeatedly that he will be president of "all Americans." Not everyone is buying it -- protests continue across the country -- but the president-elect has been hosting a politically diverse parade of officials at his golf course in New Jersey as he's tried to fill out his Cabinet. The visitors have included Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential candidate who called Trump unfit for office. Trump had called him "a loser" who "choked."

Trump also tweeted Tuesday that he's "seriously considering" naming former GOP presidential rival Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Giving unsolicited advice for political appointments internationally, Trump tweeted Monday that the United Kingdom should appoint the longtime U.K. Independence Party leader, Nigel Farage, as ambassador to the U.S.

"Many people would like to see Nigel Farage represent Great Britain as their ambassador to the United States," Trump tweeted. "He would do a great job!"

Though Trump's first five picks for top jobs in his administration have all been white men, transition officials said Monday that the team he ultimately puts together will represent a cross-section of the U.S.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller told reporters in a conference call that the president-elect met with a "high-caliber and broad and diverse group" of job seekers and advisers in recent days, and predicted that the top rungs of the executive branch that Trump assembles in the coming weeks "will be very broad and diverse, both with the Cabinet and the administration."

That point was echoed by Conway, who said that assuring diversity -- both in backgrounds and political philosophy -- is a priority for Trump.

"And diversity means meeting with people across the aisle who are traditionally more Democratic, who are coming together and wanting to offer him advice, perhaps vie for a spot in his Cabinet," Conway said. "But willing to give him counsel and willing to share experiences and have candid conversations about their views and their backgrounds."

