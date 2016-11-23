Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 23, 2016, 10:21 a.m.
Twitter accidentally suspends CEO Jack Dorsey's account

This article was published today at 10:10 a.m.

file-in-this-thursday-nov-19-2015-file-photo-twitter-ceo-jack-dorsey-is-interviewed-on-the-floor-of-the-new-york-stock-exchange-dorsey-said-nov-22-2016-that-the-social-media-platform-accidentally-suspended-his-own-account-ap-photorichard-drew-file

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Dorsey said Nov. 22, 2016, that the social media platform accidentally suspended his own account. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey says the social media platform accidentally suspended his account.

Dorsey tweeted Tuesday night , "just setting up my twttr.again (account suspension was an internal mistake)." The post was an echo of his first-ever tweet, which came in 2006.

San Francisco-based Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called "alt-right" in an apparent crackdown on accounts tied to hate speech or threats of violence. Twitter declined comment, but noted its policies against hate speech and harassment.

Some supporters of the movement cheered Dorsey's brief suspension with celebratory tweets Tuesday.

Arkansas Online