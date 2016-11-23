Home /
University police officer dies after being shot in head while on patrol
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:39 p.m.
DETROIT — A Wayne State University police officer has died after being shot in the head while on patrol near the school's campus in Detroit.
The university announced Officer Collin Rose's death Wednesday evening in a news release. Detroit police Sgt. Michael Woody confirmed the 29-year-old Rose died about 5:45 p.m.
Rose was shot Tuesday night in Detroit's Woodbridge Estates neighborhood after radioing in that he was about to speak to someone about possible thefts from vehicles in the area.
A suspect was arrested Tuesday night, but has not been charged.
Rose, a five-year campus police veteran, had been released from surgery earlier Wednesday.
University President M. Roy Wilson said Rose is the only Wayne State officer to "fall in the line of duty."
