Woman found slain in Arkansas lake identified as North Little Rock resident

A woman whose body was found over the weekend in a Pope County lake has been identified as a 27-year-old North Little Rock resident.

In a statement Wednesday, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones thanked the public for assisting in positively identifying Angelique Hendricks as the victim.

Hendricks’ body was found about 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake Dardanelle under the Interstate 40 bridge at mile marker 80 near Russellville.

An autopsy by the state Crime Laboratory determined her cause of death was a homicide, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.