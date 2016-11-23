Home /
Woman found slain in Arkansas lake identified as North Little Rock resident
A woman whose body was found over the weekend in a Pope County lake has been identified as a 27-year-old North Little Rock resident.
In a statement Wednesday, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones thanked the public for assisting in positively identifying Angelique Hendricks as the victim.
Hendricks’ body was found about 2 p.m. Saturday in Lake Dardanelle under the Interstate 40 bridge at mile marker 80 near Russellville.
An autopsy by the state Crime Laboratory determined her cause of death was a homicide, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
