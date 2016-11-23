Home /
Woman mistaken for deer, fatally shot by hunter in Arkansas, sheriff says
This article was published today at 9:03 a.m.
- Comment (1)
A woman was fatally shot by a hunter after being mistaken for a deer in north-central Arkansas, authorities said Wednesday.
Searcy County Sheriff Joey Pruitt said the 29-year-old woman died Tuesday in an "apparent hunting accident." Her name was not released.
It happened in an area west of Marshall, Pruitt said in a statement.
"The victim was not wearing hunter orange and was mistaken for a deer," the sheriff said.
Authorities also did not identify the shooter.
Pruitt said his agency along with Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are all investigating what happened.
LR1955 says... November 23, 2016 at 9:59 a.m.
I would have thought anybody in AR in the woods during hunting season would know to wear safety Hunter Orange...RIP
