2 cities to get visit from holiday train

The 16th annual Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express will make stops in Texarkana and De Queen this year.

The train will be in Texarkana from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 10 at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.

It will be in De Queen at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 300 block of East Stilwell Avenue.

The Holiday Express is a six-car, lighted train that carries a Santa Claus and elves team to communities along the Kansas City Southern's tracks.

In the caboose, guests can visit with Santa Claus after walking through two rail cars filled with displays. Children receive free gift bags.

At each stop, the Kansas City Southern charitable funds make a contribution of gift cards and warm clothes to the local Salvation Army.

Admission is free and open to the public.

