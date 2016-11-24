Body of woman found in Pope County lake identified

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The body of a woman discovered over the weekend in a Pope County lake has been identified as a 27-year-old North Little Rock resident.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said Wednesday that the body was identified as Angelique Hendricks.

Hendricks' body was found about 2 p.m. Saturday by men fishing on the Illinois Bayou on Lake Dardanelle under the Interstate 40 bridge near Russellville. An autopsy by the state Crime Laboratory determined her cause of death was a homicide.

No further details about her death have been released.