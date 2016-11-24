Center on the Square to present My Three Angels

— Center on the Square will usher in the holiday season with My Three Angels, a comedy written by Sam and Bella Spewack, based on La Cuisine Des Anges by Albert Husson.

Directed locally by Bruce Bryant, the dinner-theater production will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17, and at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at 219 W. Arch Ave. in Searcy.

While it might not be the typical play to be presented during the holidays, Bryant said My Three Angels does take place on Christmas Eve and has a message of goodwill and redemption.

“The moral of the play is there is good in everyone,” said Bryant, who is an associate professor of education at Harding University as well as director of the Master of Arts in Education program and director of the education leadership program. Bryant received a Doctor of Education degree from Harding in 2009; a Master of Education degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of Central Arkansas and a Bachelor of Education degree in business teacher education from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Employed at Harding since 2012, Bryant is making his directorial debut at Center on the Square. He has appeared on stage in Rumors, The Fantasticks and Smoke on the Mountain. He is also a member of the Center on the Square Board of Directors.

“I have always had an interest in theater, and after we moved to Searcy, I decided I would give it a try,” Bryant said, smiling. “I did, and I have enjoyed it.

“I chose to direct this play. They were looking for a director for the Christmas play. After I read the script, I told them I was willing to direct it.”

He said he would rate My Three Angels as PG-13.

“It does have innuendo, … some adult situations,” he said.

Bryant said the play takes place in French Guiana, a region where on Christmas day, the temperature has “graciously” dropped to 104 degrees.

The story revolves around three convicts who are employed as roofers by a family whose roof is in desperate need of maintenance. An evil-minded cousin is on his way from France to oust the father of the family from his business. The cousin is accompanied by his nephew, who is jilting the father’s daughter for an heiress. The three convicts — two of them murderers and the third, a swindler — take on the visitors and set matters right, and, in doing so, redeem themselves as real-life angels to the grateful family.

Movie buffs may recall a film version based on the same play — We’re No Angels, released in 1955 and starring Humphrey Bogart, Peter Ustinov, Aldo Ray, Joan Bennett, Basil Rathbone and Leo G. Carroll.

Appearing as the three angels are Mario Hofheinz, who plays Joseph; Herbie Robinson, who plays Jules; and Carter House, who plays Alfred. All three actors are from Searcy.

Hofheinz said his character, Joseph, is “the confidence man.”

“He’s a throwback to Melville’s confidence man (the central character of Herman Melville’s The Confidence-Man: His Masquerade, who attempts to test the confidence of passengers on a steamboat),” Hofheinz said. “He has been convicted and imprisoned for confidence scheming, something like running a Ponzi scheme (a fraudulent investment operation).”

Hofheinz is a certified physician assistant. He holds a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies from Harding University, where he also teaches in the physician assistant program. His undergraduate degree from Harding is in theater, with a minor in vocal music.

He last appeared in the Center on the Square’s production of The Fantasticks.

Robinson, who is a job coach at Pathfinder Inc., has been in several productions at Center on the Square, most recently Everyone Loves Opal.

“I have always been interested in theater, even as a kid, “ Robinson said. “I acted in high school and college.” He is a graduate of Searcy High School and earned a degree in communications in 2003 from Ouachita Baptist University; he also studied vocal music at OBU.

“My character, Jules, is kind of like the papa of the angels,” Robinson said. “He murdered his wife in a crime of passion, but he’s a likeable guy.

“This is a comedy. I usually play more of a straight man, but I am having fun with this character.”

House is a fifth-year marketing major at Harding. He said he grew up in Searcy but lived in New Mexico during his high school years. He returned to Searcy to attend Harding.

“My character in the play, Alfred, is charming, but kind of scary,” House said. “He is the most violent of the three angels. He is not blatantly disagreeable. He is a dangerous but charming fellow when he wants to be.”

House has appeared in several productions at Center on the Square, including last summer’s presentation of Grease. He also appeared recently in the Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre presentation of The Mousetrap at Harding.

Rounding out the cast are the following:

• David White of Searcy portrays Felix Turtle, the owner of the store where the convicts are working. He is described as a bighearted and trusting shopkeeper, but his business in in danger of failing. He believes there is goodness in all people.

• Cheryl White of Searcy plays Emile Ducotel, Felix’s wife. She is not as trusting as her husband and distrusts the convicts, but eventually warms to them. She is also worried about her daughter.

• Katie Warnock, a student at Harding, appears as Marie Louise Ducotel, the daughter of Felix and Emile. Marie Louise is described as sweet and naive and is distraught to learn that the man she loves has jilted her.

• Ashley Gaines of Searcy portrays Mme. Parole, who is a busybody and a gossip.

• Jeff Pullium of Searcy plays Henri Trochard, the evil cousin who has come to take over the Ducotels’ business.

• Garrett Adkins, a student at Searcy High School, plays Paul, Trochard’s nephew and protégé. He has jilted Marie Louise for a wealthy heiress in Paris.

• Mills Bryant, a student at Harding, appears as a young Navy lieutenant.

Doug Yaeger is the set builder, and Carla Fuller is the set designer for My Three Angels. Lynette Busceme is the props manager. All are of Searcy.

Tickets to My Three Angels for the dinner and show are $35 for adults and $32 for senior citizens and military personnel. Show-only tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and military personnel.

Meal reservations must be made 48 hours in advance. The meal is served one hour before showtime.

Patrons may purchase tickets online at centeronthesquare.org or by calling (501) 368-0111. Online ticket sales will cease at 5 p.m. two days prior to the show.

Daisy’s Lunchbox will provide the meals. The menu includes cranberry/apple salad with poppy-seed dressing, baked ham, turkey and dressing, sweet-potato casserole, green beans with bacon and brown sugar, and hot rolls with butter. Desserts, listed by date, will include Dec. 2-4, a choice of pumpkin or Dutch apple pie; Dec. 9-11, a choice of blueberry or peach cobbler; and Dec.16-18, a choice of pecan or chocolate cream pie.