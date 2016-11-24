Chief out at agency over data systems

Mark Myers, director of the state Department of Information Systems, resigned Wednesday at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a spokesman for the governor said.

J.R. Davis, the spokesman, declined to elaborate. "That's a personnel matter, and that's where we'll leave it," Davis said.

In a statement released by Davis, the governor said, "Mark Myers submitted his resignation to my office this morning. I appreciate Mark's service to our state and wish him well in his career." Hutchinson appointed Yessica Jones, deputy director, as interim director.

Myers was named by Hutchinson as the state's chief technology officer in January 2015, not long after Hutchinson was inaugurated as governor. His salary was $137,360, according to the state's transparency in government website.

Janet Wilson, a spokesman for the department, declined comment and referred all questions to the governor's office. Myers couldn't be reached for comment.

Before being hired to work at the department, Myers was director of strategic initiatives for Secretary of State Mark Martin, a position he'd held since 2011. Myers was an honor graduate of the U.S. Army Signal School in May 2003 after being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve. As a major in the Reserves, he served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He is the recipient of two Bronze Stars and three Army Commendation Medals.

He previously worked in the technology industry for Loislaw.com. He has a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Jones, the new interim director, was named deputy director in January.

She previously served as Hutchinson's liaison to the Hispanic community. She previously worked for Acxiom Corp. and for Pennzoil. Jones has a bachelor's degree in computer science and a master's degree in business administration, both from Harding University in Searcy.

