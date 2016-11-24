Home /
Friends and family hold vigil for slain West Virginia teen
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A black teenager fatally shot after police say he bumped into a 62-year-old white man is being remembered as funny, smart and a good friend.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports vigils have been held for 15-year-old James Means. Police say he was shot in Charleston by William Pulliam who showed no remorse.
Pulliam in a jail interview with WCHS-TV said he shot the teenager in self-defense because he felt threatened.
Thirteen-year-old James Cooper witnessed the shooting. He called James a good friend who "always came up with ideas of what to do and how to make it fun."
City police say the teen was shot Monday evening at an intersection and was taken by ambulance to a Charleston hospital, where he was pronounced dead from two gunshot wounds.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Friends and family hold vigil for slain West Virginia teen
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
cliffcarson says... November 24, 2016 at 4:25 p.m.
Not the whole story here. On TV the story included that he said that he was confronted by three teenagers who were threatening him with a gun. Later coming down the same street going home, he saw one of the Teenagers on the street ahead of him coming toward him so he changed to walking on the other side of the street, whereupon the teen crossed over to where he was and confronted him again. He admits he then shot the teenager.
Gosh a lot was left out in this article. Wonder how they happened to leave all that out in their post?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.