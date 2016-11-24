Friends thank employee for 50 years of service

— For more than 50 years, Sanford St. John worked for the city of Batesville, and earlier this month, the city thanked him for his service at his retirement reception.

“It’s been wonderful,” St. John, former street supervisor, said of his time with the city.

St. John recently retired after having a stroke this past June. At his Nov. 7 retirement party, he was presented with a key to the city and a watch engraved with his years of service.

St. John, 83, was raised 7 miles north of Batesville and got his start with the city of Batesville through help from a friend.

“It’s a long story. I was in the National Guard, and I got to know some friends. One of them … called me one night and wanted to know if I’d like to work for the city,” St. John said.

He started in the sanitation department picking up garbage in 1963, he said.

“After that, I went to work for the street department, and in 1970, Peyton Golden — he was the mayor — hired me as the boss,” St. John said. “It was wonderful. I got to know a lot of people. There are more good ones than there are bad.”

Brenda Riley, deputy clerk for the city of Batesville, said St. John has worked under seven Batesville mayors: P.F. Lindsey, Richard Sturch, Peyton Golden, Jim Shirrell, Jim Barnett, Joe Biard and current Mayor Rick Elumbaugh.

In the city’s street department, St. John did some of everything, he noted.

“It was all combined,” he said. “We had to patch the streets, put up signs, take the signs down, built new streets, lots of different things.”

Riley said she began working with the city in 1993 and worked closely with St. John for payroll and accounts payable.

“He’s just a sweetheart,” Riley said, “just very, very slow-speaking and kind of laid-back, just very friendly — would go out of his way to do anything for anyone.”

Riley said St. John’s department had much responsibility.

“I do know at one time they did everything from dig a grave at the cemetery to pick up trash to fix the streets to fix any drainage issue,” she said. “Anything you can imagine, any maintenance throughout the city that you can imagine, he’s probably done it.”

It was apparent throughout the city that St. John liked to be out and about, Riley said.

“You’d find him out driving the streets looking for junk to be picked up, limbs to be picked up or a pothole,” she said. “He was out every morning looking for those kinds of things.”

Mark Lambert, a private highway contractor and the owner of Atlas Asphalt, said he moved to Batesville in 1975, and St. John became someone to look up to. Lambert said he also noticed St. John driving around the city looking for work that needed to be done.

“I got in the habit of calling him saying, ‘There’s a pothole over at 23rd and Main Street,’ and he’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve already seen it,’” Lambert said. “He was that kind of guy.”

St. John said he’s witnessed the city change over the years.

“You wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s a lot better than it was then. We didn’t have insurance then. They didn’t pay [health] insurance; now they do.”

Riley said St. John was very frugal about spending the city’s money and would utilize scraps rather than buy something new.

“In today’s world, especially where everybody thinks it’s all about ‘me,’ Mr. St. John is not like that at all,” she said.

The daily work of the street department presented ups and downs, though, St. John said.

“It’s all a challenge,” he said. “Every day when you get up, you’ve got different things to do. You never know today what you’re going to do tomorrow. You can plan on doing things tomorrow, but you have different things come up that you have to do.”

Lambert said he was sad to learn that St. John was retiring, especially since St. John often said that’s something he’d never do. St. John is a quiet, loving person, and his service will be missed by Batesville, Lambert said.

“He never carried a cellphone — he didn’t want one,” Lambert said. “He didn’t even have a radio from the city. He was just that type of guy. He was old-fashioned. He did things the old-fashioned way.”

St. John said he will miss the city employees, mayor and councilmen during his retirement.

“They were all good to me,” St. John said.

Riley said St. John is unique in his number of years with the city. The city’s other two long-term employees have also worked under St. John, she said. For now, the position of street supervisor will not be filled.

“I just don’t think you would find anyone more passionate about the city of Batesville than Mr. St. John,” Riley said.

