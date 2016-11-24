In shooting death, man faces count of murder

Police arrested a UAMS Medical Center employee Tuesday in the killing of a man at an apartment complex in Sherwood last week.

Derrick Lee Ewing Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder in the Friday death of Adam Wright, 23, of Sherwood, according to the Sherwood Police Department. A police report said Ewing works at the hospital in Little Rock.

Wright was found shot to death near his apartment in the Arrow's Edge complex, located at 300 Indianhead Drive, authorities said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex around midnight after receiving a call about shots fired in the area, according to the news release from the department. Police were directed to the northwest part of the property but did not find any evidence of a shooting at the time.

Officers later returned to the apartment complex after being contacted about a man who appeared to be dead, authorities said. Police found Wright on the opposite side of the property from where they had searched previously, authorities said.

Ewing was arrested around 10:49 p.m. Tuesday in Phillips County, according to a police report.

UAMS Medical Center spokesman Leslie Taylor said Ewing is a patient care tech and has been employed at the hospital since March.

He took time off and is not scheduled to work until December, at which point he would be placed on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation, Taylor said.

Ewing was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after midnight. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 10.

