• Troy Carpenter, a Mississippi probation and parole agent, said the convicted felons he and others supervise just wanted people to see they could do something right by supplying a Gulfport homeless shelter with dozens of hams and turkeys and 2,000 canned goods to serve this Thanksgiving.

• Andrew Perez, 14, of Fresno, Calif., said his cat, Fat Boy, spent nine days stuck atop a 45-foot-tall utility pole until it was rescued by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. linemen who temporarily cut power to neighborhood homes so they could get to the cat.

• Ann Taylor Cook of Tampa, Fla., who was 4 months old when she became the original model for the Gerber baby food logo in 1927, celebrated her 90th birthday.

• Adam Ondra, a 23-year-old from the Czech Republic, gripped tiny slices of sheer rock and used only his strength to hoist himself 3,000 feet up the Dawn Wall of El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park over the course of eight days, setting a new record for a free climb up the wall.

• Jennifer Boop, 31, of Millmont, Pa., faces attempted homicide and other charges after her boyfriend, Brandon Doan, 34, testified that she shot him when he grabbed her by the hair and "gently smooshed" a slice of pizza in her face during an argument.

• Steven Arrasmith, 34, of Mesa, Idaho, said the image in his mind of his 7-month-old son drove him to keep swimming for shore when he fell 50 feet into the icy Snake River with a badly broken leg after being struck by a car while helping a stranded motorist on a highway bridge.

• Ben Johnson, the sheriff of Volusia County, Fla., said a police dog named Forrest was fatally shot as he chased down a fugitive, who exchanged gunfire with deputies and then escaped into some woods in Deltona, near Daytona Beach, but was later captured.

• Ed Pinto, one of about two dozen people participating in a workshop on fire eating at a former church in McKees Rocks, Pa., said the group was "hanging out and doing our crazy stuff," when a passer-by saw flames inside the building and called the fire department, which listed it as a false alarm.

