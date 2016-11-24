Indians' fire hits bus, kills 10 Pakistanis

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan -- Indian troops fired on a Pakistani passenger bus in Kashmir on Wednesday, killing 10 civilians in one of the deadliest occurrences in weeks of violence in the disputed Himalayan region, stoking tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called the shelling "naked aggression," and the government summoned an Indian diplomat to lodge a protest. The Pakistani army contacted its Indian counterpart over a crisis hotline, saying "we reserve the right to respond at the place and time of our choosing."

The Pakistani military said it had already fired back at Indian positions, killing seven soldiers, but there was no word on casualties from the Indian side. Indian army spokesman Col. Nitin Joshi said an intense exchange of fire was underway.

The Indian military said in a statement that Lt. Gen. Ranbir Shah had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart and expressed "grief" over the civilian casualties. But he insisted that India's "retaliatory" fire had only been directed at locations where Pakistan had fired first.

Kashmir is split between Indian and Pakistani areas of control and claimed in its entirety by both countries.

