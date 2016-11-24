Home /
Learn what Arkansas commitments and other targets prefer for Thanksgiving
Like millions of other Americans, Arkansas football and basketball commitments along with other targets will gather for Thanksgiving. They reveal their favorites and not so favorites.
S J’Marick Woods of Florence, Ala.
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My grandma makes the best chitterlings ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….eat
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….probably 2 at each house I go to and I go to at least 3
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….I eat everything
My favorite dessert is…peach cobbler
2018 S Patrick Fields of Tulsa Union
Turkey or ham? Ham, no doubt
My auntie makes the best broccoli rice casserole ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…. eating good lol
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3 plates during the day excluding dessert
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….. turkey
My favorite dessert is…. a Honey Bun Cake
2018 athlete Byron Hanspard of Desoto, Texas
Ham or turkey: Ham
My granny makes the best yams ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…..saying something you're grateful for
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…..3-4 plates
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving …I really don't know I eat everything
My favorite dessert is …..chocolate cake with ice cream
LB Thomas Johnston of Spanish Fort, Ala.
Ham or turkey? Ham
My mom makes the best corn dip ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….being with family
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….5
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….Dressing
My favorite dessert is….Declare pie…Vanilla pudding, gram crackers and chocolate fudge in like 3 layers. It's the best
OL Shane Clenin of Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My mom makes the best cheese grits ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….is getting together with my family and spending the day together.
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….at least 3 plates
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….I will not eat brussels sprouts
My favorite dessert is…chocolate pie
2018 SF Rodgerick Brown of Cordova, Tenn.
Ham or turkey? Ham
My mom makes best the spaghetti ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….praying over the food for blessing us for another year together
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….3-5 plates
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…. McDonalds
My favorite dessert is….. ice cream
2019 S Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne
Ham or turkey? Ham
My mom makes the best dressing ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is… we switch which house we go to every year between my mom’s side of the family
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. I usually eat 4 to 6 plates during the day
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…chicken. Too dry
My favorite dessert is….chocolate cake
2018 forward Reggie Perry of Thomasville, Ga.
Ham or turkey? Ham
My mom makes the best macaroni ever
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….dark meat
My favorite dessert is ….cheesecake
QB Daulton Hyatt of Attalla (Ala.) Etowah
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My mom makes the best dressing ever.
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is.…. to all have dinner together.
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….a lot of plates during the day.
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…. deviled eggs
My favorite dessert is….. dirt cake
2018 QB Connor Noland of Greenwood
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My dad makes the best turkey for sure
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…..my family always comes together during Thanksgiving
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…3
I will absolutely not eat what Thanksgiving….I will not eat the cranberry sauce
My favorite dessert is…. Rice Krispies
RB Chase Hayden of Collierville, (Tenn.) St. George's Independent
Ham or turkey? Ham
My grandma makes the best spaghetti
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….we have a family gathering at my grandma or aunties house
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. about 4 plates through the day
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….. sweet potato pie
Favorite dessert is…..
G Khalil Garland of LR Parkview
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My aunt makes the best chitlins ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…gather around and tell stories
I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…dressing
My favorite dessert is… ice cream and sweet potato pie
2018 CB Ken Montgomery of Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My mom makes the best mac n cheese ever
My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…. peach cobbler
I usually eat ___ plates during the day….6 plates during the day
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…yams
My favorite dessert is... brownies
OL Dalton Wagner of Richmond, (Ill.) Richmond-Burton
Ham or turkey? Turkey
My mom makes the best cranberry sauce
My family's Thanksgiving tradition is...eating a ton
I usually eat ___ plates during the day... 10
I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving....nothing, I eat everything put in front of me
My favorite dessert is....cheesecake and pumpkin pie
