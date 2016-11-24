Learn what Arkansas commitments and other targets prefer for Thanksgiving

Like millions of other Americans, Arkansas football and basketball commitments along with other targets will gather for Thanksgiving. They reveal their favorites and not so favorites.

S J’Marick Woods of Florence, Ala.

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My grandma makes the best chitterlings ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….eat

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….probably 2 at each house I go to and I go to at least 3

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….I eat everything

My favorite dessert is…peach cobbler

2018 S Patrick Fields of Tulsa Union

Turkey or ham? Ham, no doubt

My auntie makes the best broccoli rice casserole ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…. eating good lol

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3 plates during the day excluding dessert

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….. turkey

My favorite dessert is…. a Honey Bun Cake

2018 athlete Byron Hanspard of Desoto, Texas

Ham or turkey: Ham

My granny makes the best yams ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…..saying something you're grateful for

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…..3-4 plates

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving …I really don't know I eat everything

My favorite dessert is …..chocolate cake with ice cream

LB Thomas Johnston of Spanish Fort, Ala.

Ham or turkey? Ham

My mom makes the best corn dip ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….being with family

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….5

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….Dressing

My favorite dessert is….Declare pie…Vanilla pudding, gram crackers and chocolate fudge in like 3 layers. It's the best

OL Shane Clenin of Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My mom makes the best cheese grits ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….is getting together with my family and spending the day together.

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….at least 3 plates

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….I will not eat brussels sprouts

My favorite dessert is…chocolate pie

2018 SF Rodgerick Brown of Cordova, Tenn.

Ham or turkey? Ham

My mom makes best the spaghetti ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….praying over the food for blessing us for another year together

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….3-5 plates

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…. McDonalds

My favorite dessert is….. ice cream

2019 S Brian Williams of Dallas Bishop Dunne

Ham or turkey? Ham

My mom makes the best dressing ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is… we switch which house we go to every year between my mom’s side of the family

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. I usually eat 4 to 6 plates during the day

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…chicken. Too dry

My favorite dessert is….chocolate cake

2018 forward Reggie Perry of Thomasville, Ga.

Ham or turkey? Ham

My mom makes the best macaroni ever

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….dark meat

My favorite dessert is ….cheesecake

QB Daulton Hyatt of Attalla (Ala.) Etowah

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My mom makes the best dressing ever.

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is.…. to all have dinner together.

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….a lot of plates during the day.

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…. deviled eggs

My favorite dessert is….. dirt cake

2018 QB Connor Noland of Greenwood

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My dad makes the best turkey for sure

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…..my family always comes together during Thanksgiving

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…3

I will absolutely not eat what Thanksgiving….I will not eat the cranberry sauce

My favorite dessert is…. Rice Krispies

RB Chase Hayden of Collierville, (Tenn.) St. George's Independent

Ham or turkey? Ham

My grandma makes the best spaghetti

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is….we have a family gathering at my grandma or aunties house

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. about 4 plates through the day

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving….. sweet potato pie

Favorite dessert is…..

G Khalil Garland of LR Parkview

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My aunt makes the best chitlins ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…gather around and tell stories

I usually eat ___ plates during the day…. 3

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…dressing

My favorite dessert is… ice cream and sweet potato pie

2018 CB Ken Montgomery of Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My mom makes the best mac n cheese ever

My family’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition is…. peach cobbler

I usually eat ___ plates during the day….6 plates during the day

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving…yams

My favorite dessert is... brownies

OL Dalton Wagner of Richmond, (Ill.) Richmond-Burton

Ham or turkey? Turkey

My mom makes the best cranberry sauce

My family's Thanksgiving tradition is...eating a ton

I usually eat ___ plates during the day... 10

I will absolutely not eat what on Thanksgiving....nothing, I eat everything put in front of me

My favorite dessert is....cheesecake and pumpkin pie