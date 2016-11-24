Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 24, 2016, 7:25 a.m.
Arkansas man gets 40 years for fatal stabbing

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

A Forrest City man admitted to fatally stabbing a man in the man's home and was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Kamron Morris, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in St. Francis County Circuit Court, said Circuit Court Clerk Betty Green. He was accused in the April 26 slaying of Kenneth Lamont McCline, 33, of Forrest City.

Circuit Judge Chalk Mitchell sentenced Morris to 40 years. The maximum sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison.

Police said McCline was stabbed several times in his Delta Pointe apartment on North Division Street. Officers found his body in the apartment's doorway.

Morris also was charged with residential burglary, but Prosecuting Attorney Fletcher Long dropped the charge in exchange for the guilty plea, according to court records.

McCline's death was the first homicide in the St. Francis County town in 2016, police said.

State Desk on 11/24/2016

Print Headline: Man gets 40 years for fatal stabbing

