Martinville honors veterans with memorial

MARTINVILLE — Arkansans gathered in communities large and small Nov. 11 to observe Veterans Day.

The day was extra special in Martinville, a small rural community in the northwest corner of Faulkner County. Members of the community gathered at the Martinville Cemetery to dedicate the Martinville Veterans Memorial.

The ceremony began with a color guard from the Conway High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps presenting the American and Arkansas flags. JROTC members participating in the ceremony were Rosemary Gaj, Abbi Harris, Tommy Medford and Jackson Jenkins; Jenkins has ancestors buried in the cemetery.

Following the presentation of colors, the Conway High School Trumpet Ensemble played the national anthem. Musicians included band director Nathan Cunningham, Shelby Grimes, Logan Schaal and Ethan Chase.

Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker was the guest speaker.

“This is the 98th year we celebrate Veterans Day,” Baker said.

According to information found on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, va.gov, the fighting in World War I, known then as “The Great War,” ceased at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the armistice with Germany went into effect. In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, which was to be observed “with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.”

Armistice Day became a legal holiday in 1938 and was primarily a day to honor veterans of World War I. In 1954, after World War II and Korea, the U.S. Congress changed the name of the observance to Veterans Day, which is a day set aside to honor all veterans.

“I served almost 40 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a command sergeant major of the Arkansas National Guard,” Baker told those gathered at the Martinville Cemetery.

“I am proud of my service,” he said, “but I am most proud of the men and women who serve today and am most proud of you [here today] who have given your service to your country.”

Sponsored by the Martinville Cemetery Association, the memorial is dedicated “to those who have served our country,” said Lisa Lucas, co-secretary and treasurer of the association, along with Luana Beene. Gary Lucas serves as the association’s president and presided over the dedication ceremony.

Lisa Lucas said the criteria for placing names on the memorial were veterans buried in the cemetery, veterans who grew up in Martinville but are buried elsewhere, and those veterans who still live in the community.

“This has been an ongoing project for the last several years, but it really came together this past year,” Gary Lucas said.

Lisa Lucas said the Bible Monument Co. of Searcy manufactured the monument from jet-black granite. The three-piece installation features an eagle atop a middle column of granite, and two large granite walls engraved with veterans’ names flank the middle column.

“We had several designs that were submitted to the committee, but we could not decide on one,” Lisa Lucas said. “So we married two designs together to come up with what we have today.”

She said the cemetery association paid “about $12,000” for the monument, using money from an existing community account and money coming from donations and royalties from the gas-well industry.

Lisa Lucas said there are 136 names on the monument.

“More can be added in the future,” she said, adding that there are names of veterans who fought in all wars, from the Civil War through the Persian Gulf War.

“The names include [recipients of] four Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars, two prisoners of war and four killed in action,” Lisa Lucas said, noting that each name on the monument also includes either the veteran’s branch of service and/or place of service.

Several local veterans attended the dedication and briefly shared their stories.

Bill Mahan, 92, is the oldest of the local veterans who attended the recent ceremony.

“I was drafted and served in the Navy during World War II,” he said. “I spent two years in the South Pacific. I was behind the action. We carried aviation fuel.”

Marvin Sams, 88, served one year in the Army during World War II as part of the Japanese occupation after the war.

“I volunteered. Me, my best friend and my nephew all volunteered at the same time, thinking we would be able to stay together,” Sams said.

“I was sent to Fort Dix (New Jersey), Bobby (his nephew, Bobby Martin) was sent to South Carolina, and James Don (James Don Lucas, Sams’ best friend) was sent to Seattle. That was about as far apart as we could get,” Sams said, laughing. “James and I both ended up in Japan.”

“This is a beautiful monument,” Sams said. “I’m so proud of it.”

Grady Martin, 82, served in the Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, during the Cold War, from 1954-56.

“I was with the U.S. Paratroopers,” he said. “That was pre-Vietnam. I trained and took all the shots, but I got out before they had to go.”

Michael Mahan, 69, served in the Army in Germany from 1968 to 1970. He said he was a driver for a command sergeant major in Nuremberg.

James Kellar, 68, said he joined the Air Force to avoid being drafted by the Army or Marines. He served in Guam during the Vietnam War era, transporting crews to fly B-52 bombers. He served a total of 11 years — four years active duty and seven in the Arkansas Army National Guard.

Lynn Kellar, 67, served in the Army infantry in Vietnam for 18 months.

“I got blown up by a mine,” he said. “I received two Purple Hearts. I spent three months in an Air Force hospital in Japan.”

Gary Lucas thanked many in the crowd for their assistance in the project.

“Dayco Construction of Damascus donated the rebar used in the foundation,” he said. “Greenbrier Ready Mix provided a discount on the concrete used for the foundation.

“Johnny Scroggins and Bobby Scroggins poured the foundation, and Marvin Sams assisted. Grady Martin also assisted in the planning. Jeff Riddle and Charles Riddle assisted with the demolition of the old cemetery name marker to make room for the concrete foundation.”

Lisa Lucas said the association plans to build a new cemetery name marker in the near future.