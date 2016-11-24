• Random House says it plans to publish a memoir by Khizr Khan, the immigrant from Pakistan who spoke at the Democratic National Convention about his Army captain son's combat death in Iraq and criticized the anti-Muslim rhetoric of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The company said Wednesday that the untitled memoir is to be published in the fall of 2017. It also said Khan's wife, Ghazala Khan, will contribute. In his convention speech, Khizr Khan told how his son, Capt. Humayun Khan, was killed in 2004 in Iraq and posthumously received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He asked Trump, "Have you read the Constitution?" Trump, who went on to win the election, criticized Khan for speaking out against his candidacy.

• Grumpy Cat's got a message just in time for the holidays, and she doesn't care how you feel about it. In vintage David Letterman style, the grumpster has posted her Top 10 pet peeves on her new blog at Pawculture.com, but absent is the multimillion-dollar thing that might just annoy her the most: money talk. As in, exactly how much is that cat worth these days, what with gobs of licensed products, endorsement deals and other projects stuffed into her short four years on the planet? Her human, Tabatha Bundesen, wouldn't even come close to providing a ballpark estimate. She has, in the past, debunked the idea that the Friskies brand ambassador is now a $100 million sensation. "Every day is still kind of a pinch me moment," Bundesen summed up. The tiny and extremely mellow cat's other human, Bundesen's brother and Grumpy empire overseer, Bryan Bundesen, also declined to discuss Grumpy's worth. Grumpy's permanent frown has to do with a condition she was born with, feline dwarfism. So about those pet peeves. Among them: "If one more person tells me to smile, I'm going to lose it." And, "I have had it up to here with the social media. I don't want friends in real life. What makes you think I'd want them on a computer?" Yeah, so forget those 1.9 million followers on Instagram and 10 million on Facebook.

• Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez can add a Dancing with the Stars crown to her 2016 haul after winning the 23rd season of the ABC reality competition. The 16-year-old gymnast took home the Mirrorball Trophy after the conclusion of a two-episode finale Tuesday night. Hernandez and partner Val Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score for one of their dances during the finale and 38 points out of a possible 40 for another. They beat out Canadian race car driver James Hinchcliffe and his partner, Sharna Burgess, for the crown. Former National Football League star wide receiver Calvin Johnson and partner Lindsay Arnold placed third.

A Section on 11/24/2016