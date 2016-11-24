Oklahoma administrator set to be new chief at SAU Tech

CAMDEN -- Jason Morrison has been named chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech.

Morrison, who is originally from Benton, is vice president for academic affairs at Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Okla. He will begin his new job on Jan. 3, 2017.

"We are excited that someone with Dr. Morrison's professionalism, energy and vision will become the new chancellor at SAU Tech," said Trey Berry, SAU System president.

Morrison visited the campus with his wife, Stephanie, on Nov. 7.

Stephanie Morrison is a respiratory therapist. The Morrisons have a daughter, Brennan, who will start school next fall.

On being offered the position of SAU Tech Chancellor, Morrison said, "I am humbled to be given this opportunity to serve Southern Arkansas University Tech and the SAU System. I am looking forward to building upon the successes of SAU Tech and coming together as faculty, staff, students and community in becoming the writers of the greatest part of Southern Arkansas University Tech's history."

