Police: 87-year-old Arkansas man killed after veering off highway, striking culvert

An Arkansas man was killed Wednesday morning in Baxter County after two other vehicles collided on a highway, and he veered off the road, state police said.

Gerald Lenard, 87, of Lakeview was driving a 2004 Buick south on Highway 5 in front of a 2014 Ford also traveling south outside of Monkey Run around 7:45 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ford attempted to pass the Buick and struck a 2007 Dodge in the northbound lane, state police said. The Buick veered off the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, the report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

The Ford's driver, 28-year-old Samantha Nelson of Gassville, and the Dodge's driver, 62-year-old Michael Ayers of Mountain Home, were reported injured in the wreck.

At least one of them was taken to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Conditions were foggy and wet at the time of the wreck, state police said.

Leonard's death is the 492nd on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.