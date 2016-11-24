Police: Arkansas man stashes gun, marijuana in home near school

A man residing almost a block away from North Little Rock High School was arrested last Friday after cops say they found a loaded handgun and more than a quarter-pound of marijuana in his bedroom.

Jerome Hamond Thomas faces felony firearms and drug charges and is still being held in the Pulaski County jail for parole violations, records show.

The 21 year-old’s arraignment at North Little Rock’s criminal court was set for this Tuesday, according to the arrest report.

Authorities from the North Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas Community Correction searched Thomas’s home, located in the 400 block of West 22nd St., where they found a loaded handgun concealed underneath his mattress and marijuana stored in separate individually-wrapped bags, the report says.

Officers said they also seized multiple sandwich bags and bullets from his home. Thomas was on parole at the time and had a search waiver on file, the report stated.

Under state statutes, anyone placed under supervised probation or released on parole must consent to a search waiver, which enables law-enforcement officials to carry out searches without a warrant or reasonable cause.

In 2014, Thomas, along with two other 18 year-olds, was arrested for his connection to the aggravated robbery of a man, who one of them purportedly met through Craigslist. Thomas was charged with theft of property in that incident.