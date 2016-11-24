Police: Man in New Mexico candy store heist arrested

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Police say a man wanted in connection with a northern New Mexico candy store heist has been arrested.

The Las Vegas Optic reports 54-year-old Ramon Lucero recently was taking into custody for burglarizing the Ulibarri Farms Candy Shoppe in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Authorities say Lucero took about $300 in cash from the register and $50 worth of candy, including a jar of Squirrel Nut Zippers, Assorted Taffy and Bit O Honey.

An affidavit says police were able to identify Lucero from video surveillance footage.

Lucero is charged with commercial burglary and breaking and entering.

It was known not if he had an attorney.