Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, November 24, 2016, 4:26 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Man in New Mexico candy store heist arrested

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:55 p.m.

This undated file photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center shows Jose Azucena, 63, of Las Vegas, Nev. Azucena, who is accused of offering candy to lure little girls into his apartment and committing sex acts with them is due to face a Las Vegas judge Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Police say Azucena was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, in Henderson, Nev., and jailed pending court appearances on child kidnapping, sexual assault and lewdness charges.

PHOTO BY CLARK COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

This undated file photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center shows Jose Azucena, 63, of Las Vegas, Nev. Azucena, who is accused of offering candy to lure little girls into his apartment and committing sex acts with them is due to face a Las Vegas judge Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Police say Azucena was arrested Nov. 12, 2016, in Henderson, Nev., and jailed pending court appearances on child kidnapping, sexual assault and lewdness charges.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Police say a man wanted in connection with a northern New Mexico candy store heist has been arrested.

The Las Vegas Optic reports 54-year-old Ramon Lucero recently was taking into custody for burglarizing the Ulibarri Farms Candy Shoppe in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Authorities say Lucero took about $300 in cash from the register and $50 worth of candy, including a jar of Squirrel Nut Zippers, Assorted Taffy and Bit O Honey.

An affidavit says police were able to identify Lucero from video surveillance footage.

Lucero is charged with commercial burglary and breaking and entering.

It was known not if he had an attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man in New Mexico candy store heist arrested

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online