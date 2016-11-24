Police pursuit leads to fiery crash that kills 3, injures 3

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Authorities say a police chase led to a fiery crash that killed three people and injured three others near Pittsburgh.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs says the chase began shortly after a traffic stop in East McKeesport. It was not immediately clear why the driver was pulled over.

Downs says the car took off, and East McKeesport police pursued it into North Versailles. The driver hit two other cars before crashing.

One image posted on Twitter shows a car engulfed in flames at the intersection of routes 30 and 48. Later pictures show the shell of a completely burned car.

Spokesmen for the North Versailles and East McKeesport police departments could not immediately be reached for comment.