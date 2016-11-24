Running lovers get engaged in the middle of Thanksgiving road race

MANCHESTER, Conn. — When it comes to marriage, these two Connecticut runners are hot to trot.

High school and college sweethearts Scott Bernier and Torie Taylor got engaged in the middle of a Thanksgiving road race before a large crowd of friends, family, fellow competitors and total strangers.

The Hartford Courant reports it happened at Thursday morning's Manchester Road Race. In the middle of the race, 25-year-old Bernier abruptly dropped to a knee and proposed to 23-year-old Taylor.

She said yes — and onlookers burst into cheers.

The couple met at East Catholic High School and continued to date at the University of Connecticut.

They've run the Manchester race — one of the oldest and largest "turkey trots" in the U.S. — together every year since 2009.