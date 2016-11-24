Home /
Running lovers get engaged in the middle of Thanksgiving road race
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:22 p.m.
MANCHESTER, Conn. — When it comes to marriage, these two Connecticut runners are hot to trot.
High school and college sweethearts Scott Bernier and Torie Taylor got engaged in the middle of a Thanksgiving road race before a large crowd of friends, family, fellow competitors and total strangers.
The Hartford Courant reports it happened at Thursday morning's Manchester Road Race. In the middle of the race, 25-year-old Bernier abruptly dropped to a knee and proposed to 23-year-old Taylor.
She said yes — and onlookers burst into cheers.
The couple met at East Catholic High School and continued to date at the University of Connecticut.
They've run the Manchester race — one of the oldest and largest "turkey trots" in the U.S. — together every year since 2009.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Running lovers get engaged in the middle of Thanksgiving road race
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.